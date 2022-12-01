Gujarat man delays wedding to cast vote, comes to polling booth smeared in haldi

Gujarat man delays wedding to cast vote, comes to polling booth smeared in haldi1 min read . 04:07 PM IST
- Dressed in a traditional kurta pyjama and smeared in haldi (turmeric), Prafulbhai More was photographed at a polling booth in Gujarat's Tapi
A Gujarat man delayed his wedding to cast his vote in the first phase of the Assembly election 2022. Prafulbhai More claimed to have rescheduled his wedding, which is to be held in Maharashtra so that he could cast vote for the election of the next government in the state. Prafulbhai More was photographed voting at a polling booth in Gujarat’s Tapi.
Prafulbhai More was photographed dressed in a traditional kurta pyjama and smeared in haldi (turmeric). He said he has to go to Maharashtra in the evening for his wedding.
Urging everyone to cast vote, Prafulbhai More said, “I urge everyone to vote, you shouldn't waste it. My wedding was scheduled for the morning but I rescheduled it for the evening, we've to go to Maharashtra for it."
Ahead of the polling in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election 2022, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others urged voters to cast their votes on Thursday, 1 December.
Polling for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements. The polling in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election 2022 is taking place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat.
A total of 2,39,76,670 voters will cast their votes to decide the fates of 788 candidates who are in the fray in the first phase.
Prominent candidates contesting the Gujarat Assembly election 2022 include Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel (contesting from Ghatlodia), AAP chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi (Khambhaliya), Hardik Patel (Viramgam), and Alpesh Thakor (Gandhinagar South).
The counting of votes polled in the Gujarat Assembly election 2022 will be done on 8 December. The Gujarat Assembly election result 2022 will be declared the same day.
