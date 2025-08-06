Gujarat man tips cops about daughter-in-law's booze party with friends, gets them arrested: ‘To teach her lesson’

In a surprising turn of events on August 3, a man in Surat tipped off the police about his daughter-in-law’s alleged liquor party with her friends at the ‘Weekend Address' hotel in the Dumas area, leading to the arrest of six people, including two women. He wanted to teach her a “lesson”.

“Sir, my daughter-in-law is having a drinking party with her friends,” Bhaskar English quoted the father-in-law's message to the police.

The Dumas police swiftly acted and busted the party. Upon entering Room 443 of the hotel, officers found six people, four men and two women (all between 23 and 25 years of age), sitting on the floor amid several alcohol bottles. The strong smell of liquor filled the room, and the group showed clear signs of intoxication, including bloodshot eyes and unsteady posture.

The police found that the room had been rented in violation of the police commissioner's notification on rentals.

The Dumas police said none of the individuals at the party possessed the mandatory permits for alcohol consumption in Gujarat.

Police confiscated a partially consumed 750 ml bottle of foreign liquor valued at ₹1,500, along with four plastic and glass tumblers, and seven smartphones collectively worth ₹2.55 lakh, Bhaskar English reported.

All attendees were subjected to medical examinations to confirm alcohol consumption. A case has been registered under various sections of the Gujarat Prohibition Amendment Ordinance (2016), including Sections 66(1)(B), 65(A), 81, and 83(A). Authorities said that further probe continues.

According to Times of India, an official said, “We learned that the informer's son is married to one of the women arrested. As the couple had certain disputes, the informer wanted to ‘teach the woman a lesson’. He started following her and came to know about the said party. After he got to know about the party, he informed the police.”

