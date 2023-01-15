Gujarat poll result show Narendra Modi will be re-elected PM in 2024: Amit Shah2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the result of the recently-concluded Gujarat election has sent a message across the country that Narendra Modi will be re-elected as the prime minister in 2024. Amit Shah said the election in Gujarat was not just important for the state only but also for the country as the Lok Sabha election are due next year.