Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the result of the recently-concluded Gujarat election has sent a message across the country that Narendra Modi will be re-elected as the prime minister in 2024. Amit Shah said the election in Gujarat was not just important for the state only but also for the country as the Lok Sabha election are due next year.

In a veiled reference to the Opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, Amit Shah said the people of Gujarat have responded to those who tried to defame Gujarat and PM Narendra Modi by electing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on a record number of seats in the Assembly.

Speaking at a function, Amit Shah said, "The people of Gujarat have worked to end the poison of casteism and slapped those making empty, false and alluring promises. The people of Gujarat have responded to those who tried to defame Gujarat and Narendra Modi.

"This result is important not for Gujarat alone. There will be (Lok Sabha) elections in 2024, and the entire country is prepared to once more make Narendra Modi the prime minister," the Union home minister said.

Amit Shah said that the message of Gujarat has reached from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Dwarka to Kamakhya that "Modi Saheb will again become the prime minister in 2024."

Amit Shah asserted that there was no need to list the work done by the BJP government in the state. "There is not a single state where one party has ruled uninterrupted for 27 years. Gujarat is the only state where the BJP has ruled for 27 years and more," Amit Shah said.

Speaking of the Opposition parties, Amit Shah said, “People from Delhi also arrived here with the promise of giving this and that for free." he said, adding that despite the claims of the Opposition parties, the people of Gujarat elected the BJP.

(With agency inputs)

