The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert for Tuesday, August 27, in Gujarat predicting possibility of heavy precipitation during the day. This follows significant amount of rainfall in the state on Monday that caused waterlogging in several parts and disrupted daily life. Residents and vehicles were seen wading through knee-deep waters as traffic congestion added to their woes.

IMD's latest weather bulletin states, “Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely on 27th August and heavy rainfall at isolated places on 28th August.”

Predicting light to moderate rainfall in Saurashtra and Kutch, the press release noted the possibility of “heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on 27th August; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on 28th & 29th August and heavy rainfall at isolated places on 30th August.”

Baroda received the highest amount -26 cm rainfall, followed by 10 cm in Ahmedabad, 9 cm in Rajkot, 8 cm in Bhuj, 5 cm in Naliya, 3 cm each in Dwarka and Okha and 2 cm in Porbandar, according to the India Meteorological Department data between from 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 pm on Monday.

Significant amount of rainfall observed from 0830 hrs IST of 26.08.2024 to 0530 hrs IST of 27.08.2024 (in cm):

Gujarat Region: Baroda-28, Ahemdabad-12, Surat-4;

Flood-like situation occurred on Monday, following which the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was called in. Thirteen NDRF teams and twenty-two SDRF teams were deployed in the affected districts to carry out relief and rescue operations.

"The water level increased in the morning, causing water to enter the Hanuman Bhagda and Valsad area, disrupting road connectivity. We rescued a pregnant woman and are distributing food and relief material," ANI quoted NDRF inspector Ramesh Kumar as saying.

Following heavy rains on Monday, State Education Minister Praful Pansheriya announced that all primary schools in the state will remain closed on Tuesday.