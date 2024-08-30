Gujarat rains wreak havoc: Road from Vadodara to Statue of Unity collapses | Watch viral video

  • Gujarat flood news: The road leading to the Statue of Unity collapses due to flooding.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published30 Aug 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Guajarat rains: Road leading to statue of unity collapses.

Gujarat Rains: A road leading to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat collapses due to flooding in the state. Huge cracks can be observed in the highway near Rajvi Crossing on Dabhoi Road and it had to be closed to prevent accidents, according to reports. 

Locals have raised their concerns regarding the issue and stated that the road was made months ago, according to various media reports.

 

Gujarat is facing heavy rainfall that has lead to flooding in the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the coastal state will likely witness more rainfall in the upcoming days.

 

The IMD estimates that extremely heavy rainfall will be recorded in Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions on Friday and has issued an orange alert for districts like Jamnagar, Porbandar etc.

According to reports, several rivers and reservoirs are overflowing in the state. The water from Ajwa Reservoir and Pratappura Reservoirs was released into Vishwamitri River that has lead to water-logging in the low-lying areas.

 

The Gujarat floods have claimed 35 lives, according to reports. Almost 8,500 residents have been rescued and relocatedfrom flood-affected parts of the coastal state.

 

PM Modi dialed Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to know about the flood situation in the state. In a post on X Gujarat CM said,

“As it has been raining heavily for the last three days across Gujarat, Hon'ble Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji once again had a telephonic conversation with me this morning to get information about the situation. He learned about the relief measures for the affected people of various districts of the state.”

Modi further asked for the details on flooding in Vishwamitri river and gave guidance to handle the disaster.

“Expressing concern over the flooding of the Vishwamitri river in Vadodara, he sought details of the relief and assistance being provided to the affected people.

The Hon'ble Prime Minister gave guidance on matters including sanitation and public health in the flooded areas and to restore public life quickly, and once again assured all support from the Central Government,” Patel wrote.

First Published:30 Aug 2024, 10:52 PM IST
Gujarat rains wreak havoc: Road from Vadodara to Statue of Unity collapses | Watch viral video

