Gujarat etched its name in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously. Today morning, over 4,000 participants across 108 locations and 51 different categories performed Surya Namaskar, solidifying the state's commitment to wellness and cultural heritage. The record-breaking event was held at the majestic Modhera Sun Temple. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from diverse groups, including families, students, yoga enthusiasts, and even senior citizens.

After Gujarat etched its name in the Guinness Book, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness and praised the state for this remarkable feat. The Prime Minister also urged all citizens to make Surya Namaskar a part of their daily routine.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister wrote, “Gujarat welcomed 2024 with a remarkable feat - setting a Guinness World Record for the most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously at 108 venues! As we all know, the number 108 holds a special significance in our culture. The venues also include the iconic Modhera Sun Temple, where several people joined. This is indeed a true testament to our commitment to Yoga and our cultural heritage. I also urge you all to make Surya Namaskar a part of your daily routine. The benefits are immense"