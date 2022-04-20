Gujarat to get its first Indian Railways locomotives production unit today

Gujarat to get its first Indian Railways locomotives production unit today1 min read . 10:14 AM IST
- The new production unit in Gujarat will be able to manufacture 1200 locomotives of 9000 horse power having a speed potential of 120kmph
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will lay the foundation stone for Gujarat’s first Railways locomotives production unit in Dahod.
The new production unit will be able to manufacture 1200 locomotives of 9000 horse power having a speed potential of 120kmph. The new production unit will help in generating 3,500 direct jobs and 7,000 indirect jobs along with industrial growth in Gujarat. The new unit will also produce standard gauge locomotives for the international market and broad gauge locomotives for Indian Railways. The first locomotive is expected to turn out from the factory in the first quarter of 2024.
The new 9000 HP locomotives will be equipped with the digital tracking system, KAVACH(Automatic Train Protection system). The locomotives will be manufactured with the use of green energy and have a green manufacturing tag. The new locomotives will help in the reduction of the logistic cost and decongestion of the saturated tracks by improving the average speed and loading capacity of freight trains. The locomotives will be capable to haul a load of 4,000 tonne of cargo load.
On April 20, at around 10:30 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar. Thereafter, at around 3:30 PM, he will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.
