Gujarat to get its first Indian Railways locomotives production unit today

The new production unit will be able to manufacture 1200 locomotives of 9000 horse power having a speed potential of 120kmph. The new production unit will help in generating 3,500 direct jobs and 7,000 indirect jobs along with industrial growth in Gujarat. The new unit will also produce standard gauge locomotives for the international market and broad gauge locomotives for Indian Railways. The first locomotive is expected to turn out from the factory in the first quarter of 2024.