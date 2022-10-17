Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / News / Gujarat to give 2 free LPG cylinders a year to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries

Gujarat to give 2 free LPG cylinders a year to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries

1 min read . 09:05 PM ISTLivemint
Gujarat will distribute 2 free LPG cylinders per year

  • The Gujarat government has decided to distribute two free LPG cylinders every year to the beneficiaries who have got gas connections under the Central government’s Ujjwala scheme

The Gujarat government has decided to distribute two free LPG cylinders every year to the beneficiaries who have got gas connections under the Central government’s Ujjwala scheme, minister Jitu Vaghani announced on Monday.

The Gujarat government has decided to distribute two free LPG cylinders every year to the beneficiaries who have got gas connections under the Central government’s Ujjwala scheme, minister Jitu Vaghani announced on Monday.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP