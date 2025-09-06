Gujarat Tragedy: 6 Dead after ropeway trolley breaks down at Shakti Peeth in Pavagadh

Six individuals lost their lives in Panchmahal district, Gujarat, after a trolley transporting construction materials for the Pavagadh ropeway system malfunctioned and broke down, according to Panchmahal Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dr Harsh Dudhaat.

"Six dead as cable wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district", said Gujarat Police.

Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat confirmed the six deaths and said police and fire brigade teams were at the spot for rescue and relief operations.

The temple is situated at a height of around 800 metres, with pilgrims either choosing to climb some 2000 steps or use cable cars to reach the summit. However, the ropeway for use by the public was shut since morning due to inclement weather, officials said.

Pavagadh Hill rises from Champaner in three stages and its plateau lies at an altitude of 1471 feet. The hill top has a heavily patronised temple dedicated to Goddess Kali. It attracts around 2.5 million visitors every year.

