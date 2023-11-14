Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: Wishes, quotes, and messages to celebrate New Year today
Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas is being celebrated today i.e. on 14 November. Gujarat New Year starts on Shukla Paksha Pratipada in the month of Kartik. This day is also referred to as Nutan Varsh.
Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas is being celebrated today on 14 November. Gujarat New Year starts on Shukla Paksha Pratipada in the month of Kartik. This day is also referred to as Nutan Varsh.
Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his warm wishes and hoped for joy and happiness in the lives of all.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also offered prayers at Dada Bhagwan Trimandir in Gandhinagar.
Also Read: Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes, quotes, and messages to celebrate brother-sister bond
Here are some wishes, quotes and messages to celebrate Gujarati New Year
1. Wish this New Year bring joy and hapiiness and new beginnings to you and your family.
2. Saal Mubarak! May this New Year bring joy and happiness to your lives.
3. May this year be a fresh chapter filled with new ambitions, goals and success. Saal Mubarak
4. On this auspicious day, wish you and your loved ones achieve fulfillment they deserve in the coming year.
5. May the New Year bring you all happiness, peace, prosperity and health. May you scale all the peaks of your progress, Happy New Year
6. Nutan Varshabhinandan ! My prayer for you is for happy, peaceful, fruitful and business-enhancing year ahead.
7. May new year bring you sweet surprises that fills your life with happiness. Nutan Varshabhinandan !
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.