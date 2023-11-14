Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas is being celebrated today on 14 November. Gujarat New Year starts on Shukla Paksha Pratipada in the month of Kartik. This day is also referred to as Nutan Varsh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per Drik Panchang, the Gujarati New Year also marks the time to close old account books and to open new account books. The traditional account books are known as Chopda. New Chopda(s) are inaugurated during Diwali Puja in the presence of Goddess Lakshmi. People pray to Goddess Lakshmi that the coming year will be prosperous and successful.

On this day, people meet their friends and family members for a get-together, exchange sweets and wish each other a prosperous year ahead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to all celebrating New Year today. Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Happy New Year to all my family members who are celebrating New Year all over the world. This year has been a special year as you all made the Vocal for Local campaign a resounding success. By buying local products, the new year has spread its new light. Let us all commit ourselves to vocal for local with the same enthusiasm in the coming years to build a developed India."

Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his warm wishes and hoped for joy and happiness in the lives of all.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also offered prayers at Dada Bhagwan Trimandir in Gandhinagar.

Here are some wishes, quotes and messages to celebrate Gujarati New Year 1. Wish this New Year bring joy and hapiiness and new beginnings to you and your family.

2. Saal Mubarak! May this New Year bring joy and happiness to your lives.

3. May this year be a fresh chapter filled with new ambitions, goals and success. Saal Mubarak

4. On this auspicious day, wish you and your loved ones achieve fulfillment they deserve in the coming year.

5. May the New Year bring you all happiness, peace, prosperity and health. May you scale all the peaks of your progress, Happy New Year

6. Nutan Varshabhinandan ! My prayer for you is for happy, peaceful, fruitful and business-enhancing year ahead.

7. May new year bring you sweet surprises that fills your life with happiness. Nutan Varshabhinandan !

