‘Gujarat’s prison has better education than.…’: Netizens react after prisoners in Surat jail pass GSEB 12th exam
9 prisoners serving life sentences in Surat's Lajpore Central Jail cleared the Gujarat Board examination. This year, the overall pass percentage for Group A was 90.11% and for Group B 78.34%.
The announcement of the Class 12 exam results by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on May 9 showed a remarkable achievement: prisoners serving life sentences in Lajpore Central Jail of Surat successfully qualified in the Gujarat Board examinations.