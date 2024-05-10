9 prisoners serving life sentences in Surat's Lajpore Central Jail cleared the Gujarat Board examination. This year, the overall pass percentage for Group A was 90.11% and for Group B 78.34%.

The announcement of the Class 12 exam results by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on May 9 showed a remarkable achievement: prisoners serving life sentences in Lajpore Central Jail of Surat successfully qualified in the Gujarat Board examinations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, 82.45 per cent of students qualified the examinations this year, 17-18 per cent more than the last year.

Also read: GSEB HSC 12th result Highlights: Gujarat Class 12th result OUT at gseb.org. Check steps to download scorecard here GSEB Chairman Banchhanidhi Pani told newswire ANI that last time 27 schools had a 100% result. "This time 127 schools registered the same result. 1034 students registered A1 grade and 8983 students registered A2 grade." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From Lajpore jail, a total of 9 students appeared for the Class 12 exams, all of whom have cleared the exam, leading to a pass percentage of 100%.

"In Surat's Lajpore jail, there are a total of 9 students who appeared for the Class 12 examination. All of them have passed. Lajpore jail's passing percentage is 100%," Lajpore jail Superintendent Jashu Desai said, as quoted by ANI.

Netizens reacted to the news on social media platform X formerly Twitter, with a mix of responses. Some users drew analogies with the jailed former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Today's IPL Match: GT vs CSK - who’ll win Gujarat vs Chennai clash on May 10? Fantasy team, pitch report and more On user stated, “Thank god its not from Tihar in Delhi, otherwise Aapiyas would have claimed that Manish sisodia has revolutionised education in jail as well." Another user commented, “Thats better passing percentage than Kejriwal's delhi school model."

A third user remarked, “Even Gujarat’s prison has better education system than Delhi." Another user posted, “Irony. Those children who pass the exams to serve the nation, no police, no cameraman covers them."

Also read: Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 3 voting today: Full list of 93 seats voting in third phase Meanwhile, this year saw schools in Kumhariya and Rajkot outperforming, while the performance of students from Bodeli schools experienced a decline. Morbi district emerged as a top performer in terms of district-wise GSEB Class 12 results. Notably, boys outperformed girls this year, with a pass percentage of 82.53% compared to 82.35% for girls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!