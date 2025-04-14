Gulam Nabi Azad dissolves all DPAP units after Jammu & Kashmir poll blow—what’s next?

In a significant political development, Gulam Nabi Azad, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has announced the dissolution of all units of his party, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP). The announcement was made on Monday through a formal statement issued by the party.

Advertisement

According to The Statesman, sources close to Azad stated that the dissolution was part of a move to restructure the party. The statement, issued by Bashir Arif, the secretary to the DPAP chairman, confirmed that all levels of the party—state, provincial, zonal, district, and block committees—had been dissolved. Additionally, the positions of chief spokesperson and other spokespersons have also been revoked.

Azad's decision comes after the party's disappointing performance in the recent Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The DPAP had contested 23 out of the 90 seats in the elections but failed to secure any representation. The party’s poor showing in the elections has raised questions about its future and political standing in the region.

Lacklustre electoral performance The restructuring move is seen as an attempt to reassess the party’s structure following its lacklustre electoral performance. While Azad had hoped that the DPAP would emerge as a viable alternative to the major political forces in the region, the results of the Assembly polls have led to a reassessment of the party’s strategy.

Advertisement

Read More

The DPAP was formed with the aim of addressing the political needs of Jammu and Kashmir after Azad’s exit from the Congress. However, the party has struggled to gain a significant foothold in the state’s complex political landscape. With the dissolution of all party units, Azad is now looking to reorganise the party, although the specifics of the restructuring process have not been disclosed.

This move has sparked speculation regarding the future direction of the DPAP. However, no official confirmation has been provided regarding potential alliances or the party’s strategy moving forward.