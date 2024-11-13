Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Why Sikhs celebrate Gurpurab? Here’s history of the festival

  • Also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Utsav, the festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, the founder of the Sikh religion.

Livemint
Updated13 Nov 2024, 10:43 PM IST
A woman showers flower petals on the road as 'Panj Pyare' or 'The Beloved Five' take part in a religious procession ahead of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 555th Parkash Purab (birth anniversary), in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
A woman showers flower petals on the road as ’Panj Pyare’ or ’The Beloved Five’ take part in a religious procession ahead of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 555th Parkash Purab (birth anniversary), in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Nitin Sharma )

One of the most important festivals among the Sikh communities across India and the globe is Guru Nanak Jayanti, which is celebrated with great fervour.

Also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Utsav, the festival marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji, the founder of the Sikh religion.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti 2023: Wishes, messages, quotes for Prakash Utsav

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, the festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month each year. This year, the Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 will occur in November, though in some rare cases, it is also shifted to October.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Significance

The founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, was the first of the ten Sikh gurus, a philosopher, poet, and a spiritual leader. He preached the messages of equality, compassion, and devotion to one universal God.

Sikhism phrase, “Ek Onkar”, are the opening words of the Sikh holy scripture Guru Granth Sahib.The first line of the Mool Mantar is “Ik Onkar”, which means “There is only one God”, BBC reported.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti today: history, significance, and all you need to know

Guru Nanak Jayanti: History

Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings laid the foundation of Sikhism, emphasising the values of humility, service, and unity. The festival serves as an opportunity for his followers to imbibe his teachings in their daily lives and spread the message among people of other communities as well.

Apart from this, the festival provides a moment for people to honour Guru Nanak's vision of a just society, where everyone, regardless of caste, creed, or gender, is respected.

Also Read | White House officials meet Sikh activists before PM Modi’s US visit

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Celebrations and traditions

On this day, people of the Sikh community organise and indulge in activities that include Akhand Path, Nagarkirtan, kirtan and langar, prayer, community service, etc. Akhand Path is the ‘48-hour’' reading of Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism.

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Date and time

The Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on 15 November. As per details, the Purnima Tithi begins at 6.19 am on 15 November and ends at 2.58 pm on 16 November.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 10:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsGuru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Why Sikhs celebrate Gurpurab? Here’s history of the festival

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.25
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -4.9 (-3.4%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.45
    03:50 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -8.8 (-3.03%)

    Tata Power share price

    399.05
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -15.2 (-3.67%)

    Tata Motors share price

    786.40
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    1.45 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Suzlon Energy share price

    54.08
    03:59 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.31 (-8.94%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    62.59
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -5.36 (-7.89%)

    Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals share price

    545.95
    03:44 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -43.85 (-7.43%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    898.15
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    -70.5 (-7.28%)
    More from Top Losers

    KNR Constructions share price

    307.80
    03:58 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.65 (8.32%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,259.00
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    55.25 (4.59%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    259.70
    03:52 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    9.15 (3.65%)

    Medplus Health Services share price

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 13 NOV 2024
    23.85 (3.53%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,865.00-440.00
      Chennai
      76,871.00-440.00
      Delhi
      77,023.00-440.00
      Kolkata
      76,875.00-440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.