Guru Purnima 2024: From date, mahurat to celebrations - all you need to know

Guru Purnima 2024: The Hindu and Buddhist festival- Guru Purnima will be celebrated on Sunday, July 21 this year.

The festival marks an occasion to express appreciation towards spiritual teachers, mentors, and guides. It emphasizes and promotes the values of gratitude, reverence, wisdom, and knowledge. It is a time for self introspection, spiritual and personal growth.

Mahurat Dedicated to teachers and spiritual guides, this day is celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June-July) on the full moon day (Purnima), according to the Hindu lunar calendar. The guru Purnima Tithi will commence at 5:59 PM today and conclude at 3:46 PM on July 21, according to Drik Panchang.

Historical significance The day pays tribute to mentors and acknowledges the role of gurus who impart wisdom and guidance. Honouring the birth of Vyasa- the author of the Mahabharata, disciples express their gratitude through prayers, rituals, and offerings on this day.

The festival is traditionally observed to honour the sage Vyasa, revered as one of the most eminent gurus and sages in ancient Hindu scriptures and mythology, including the Mahabharata and the Puranas. The festival has deep roots in ancient Indian traditions, holding significance in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. The term "Guru" in Sanskrit denotes a spiritual teacher or mentor, while "Purnima" signifies the full moon day.

Celebrations Guru Purnima has evolved over time to become a celebration that honours all educators, spiritual guides, and mentors. It is marked by prayers, tributes, and rituals that convey appreciation and reverence for the gurus and their teachings.