Guru Ravidas Jayanti Holiday: Are schools, offices, liquor shops closed in your state today?

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Holiday today: To commemorate the birth anniversary of the Indian poet-saint of the Bhakti Movement, Guru Ravidas, several state governments have declared a public holiday today, i.e. February 12.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti will be celebrated across India with joy and fervour on February 12. A public holiday in multiple states will impact schools, colleges, offices of government departments, and public establishments.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti today: Which states have declared public holiday? Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand have declared today, February 12, a public holiday to commemorate the birth anniversary of poet-saint Guru Ravidas.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti holiday: Are schools, colleges, govt offices shut today? Schools, colleges, other educational institutions, offices of government departments and other public sector undertaking institutions will remain closed today in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other states observing the public holiday today.

Are liquor shops closed today on February 12? Liquor shops will remain shut in Punjab's Jalandhar. According to reports, Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal has declared that all meat and liquor shops will remain closed in the district today. It is unclear whether liquor shops will remain closed in the rest of Punjab and other states like Delhi, UP, MP, etc.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: Is it a gazetted holiday? Guru Ravidas Jayanti is not a gazetted holiday, which means that it is not an obligatory holiday all over the country. The occasion has been marked as a restricted holiday. Hence, some states have declared a holiday today.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti today Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. As per the Hindu calendar, Guru Ravidas Jayanti falls on Magh Purnima. This year, the occasion falls on February 12. Guru Ravidas was a well-known Indian poet and a renowned poet-saint of the Bhakti movement.