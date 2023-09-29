Gurugram district administration issued an order imposing a ban on manufacture and sale of all types of firecrackers. Allows bursting of green crackers only on allotted date and time.

Gurugram district administration on September 28 issued an order imposing a ban on production, sale and storage of all types of firecrackers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cracker ban will be effective from November 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024 which excludes green firecrackers, which will be allowed for a limited time during festive occasions such as Diwali, New Year's Eve, Christmas, and Gurpurab. The decision to impose the ban was made under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

During festivals like Diwali and Gurpurab, the window for bursting firecrackers will be limited to 8 pm to 10 pm. On Christmas and New Year's Eve, the window will be from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The order issued by deputy commissioner said the order issued by deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav on Thursday reads, “Exercising the powers vested in me by the virtue of Section 144 of CrPC 1973, the Explosive Act, 1884, and the Explosive Rules and other enabling powers as district magistrate, Gurugram, I prohibit the manufacture, sale, bursting and use of joined firecrackers, except for green crackers, and ban of barium salts in fireworks, in Gurugram district, as it causes air and noise pollution and solid waste problems, from November 1, 2023, to January 31, 2024."

Also read: Manipur Violence: Srinagar's top police recalled to state amidst unrest In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled against a complete ban on firecrackers but allowed the sale of less polluting green crackers through licensed traders. The recent ban in Gurugram specifically targets joined firecrackers, except for green crackers, and the use of barium salts in fireworks.

Nishant Yadav also directed the regional officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board to monitor air quality and report data to the respective websites in compliance with Supreme Court and Central Pollution Control Board directives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sale of crackers prohibited on Flipkart and Amazon Yadav issued orders under the Explosive Substances Act 1884 and Explosive Substances Rules 2008 regarding the storage, sale and production of firecrackers. E-commerce companies like Flipkart and Amazon were instructed not to accept online orders for firecrackers under Section 144 of CrPC. The administration also directed for creating awareness about green crackers and how to distinguish them from conventional ones.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Also read: Nijjar killing probe is 'active and ongoing': Canada Police Gurugram Police, Municipal Corporation Gurugram and Municipal Corporation Manesar have been handed over the responsibility to ensure compliance. "Police station in-charge, Municipal Corporation officials, Block Development and Panchayat officers and Tehsildar will coordinate with each other in their respective areas and get these orders strictly implemented," the order further stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!