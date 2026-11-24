The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has declared all public places within its jurisdiction as no-smoking zones with immediate effect. Smoking tobacco products, spitting tobacco, and throwing cigarette or bidi butts in these areas are now prohibited. Anyone violating the order can be fined up to ₹200.

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The order was issued by Municipal Commissioner Pankaj on Monday to improve cleanliness and public health in the city, while reducing people's exposure to tobacco smoke in public spaces, an official told news agency PTI.

What prompted MCG to declare public places no-smoking zones? According to the order, smoking and the disposal of tobacco waste in public places can create health risks, particularly for children, women and senior citizens. Such activities also contribute to unhygienic conditions in public areas.

The civic body has issued the directive under Section 4 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, which bans smoking in public places.

The order also refers to the Prohibition of Smoking in Public Places Rules. These rules require authorities responsible for public spaces to prevent smoking and the disposal of cigarette and bidi butts in public areas and parks.

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Which places come under Gurugram's no-smoking ban? The restrictions cover all public places falling within the MCG's jurisdiction. These include:

- Markets, bus stops, bus stands and public transport facilities.

- Parks, green belts, playgrounds and open gyms owned, maintained or managed by the civic body.

- Sheds, gazebos and other covered structures in these locations.

- MCG offices, community centres, libraries and dispensaries.

- Parking lots and toilet complexes.

What is the fine for smoking in public places in Gurugram? Anyone found smoking in areas covered by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram's (MCG) order can be fined up to ₹200.

The penalty is provided under Section 21 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, commonly known as COTPA.

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Section 4 of the Act bans smoking in public places. The Prohibition of Smoking in Public Places Rules, 2008, also make it mandatory for those responsible for public spaces to prevent smoking and the disposal of cigarette and bidi butts.

The fine comes at a time when cigarette prices have increased significantly this year. In February 2026, following the introduction of a 40% GST rate and additional excise duty, cigarette prices rose by at least ₹22-25 for a pack of 10 sticks. Premium varieties saw price increases of ₹50-55.

A 10-stick pack of Wills Navy Cut, which earlier cost ₹95, was expected to be priced at around ₹120. ITC also increased prices of select cigarette brands in September. The price of a 20-stick pack of Classic Connect rose from ₹390 to ₹428.

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Are cigarette butts and tobacco spitting also prohibited? Yes. The MCG order prohibits people from throwing cigarette and bidi butts or spitting tobacco in public places. The restrictions extend beyond smoking to include tobacco-related littering.

According to the civic body, these activities contribute to unhygienic conditions and can affect public health. The order also points to the risks of passive smoking, particularly for children, women and senior citizens.

Who will ensure compliance? The MCG has assigned responsibility for implementing the order to its joint commissioners, the chief medical officer and officials from the sanitation and horticulture departments.

These officials have been instructed to monitor compliance in their respective zones and parks. They have also been directed to put up signboards declaring the designated areas as no-smoking zones within 15 days.

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