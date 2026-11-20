Burger King India and food delivery platform Swiggy have been held liable by a consumer court for delivering non-vegetarian burgers instead of vegetarian ones, following which two children reportedly fell ill. The Gurugram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission imposed a combined penalty of ₹72,000 on the two companies in connection with the 2021 incident.

According to the complaint, Bhagwan Das Mangla, a resident of Sector 46 in Gurugram, had ordered four vegetarian burgers from Burger King through the Swiggy app on April 2, 2021, for his unwell wife. However, as she was not feeling well enough to eat, she left the package unopened. The burgers were subsequently opened and consumed by her children.

According to Mangala, they found the taste strange and experienced nausea and vomiting.

'This incident hurt the religious sentiments of my vegetarian family' He said when he checked the package in the evening, he realised the food was non-vegetarian, which prompted him to raise a complaint with Swiggy.

"This incident hurt the religious sentiments of my vegetarian family, leaving them under mental distress. When they raised an objection, a Burger King representative acknowledged the error and proposed an out-of-court settlement. The company offered to sponsor a pilgrimage to one or two destinations of the family's choice, in addition to providing compensation of ₹25,000. I rejected this proposal and filed a case in the consumer court, seeking compensation of ₹60,000," Mangla said.

Consumer commission finds Burger King, Swiggy guilty of negligence According to his counsel Megha Gupta, the matter was heard by a bench comprising Commission Chairperson Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur. The Commission stated that the invoices, Swiggy app chat history, and complaint-related documents submitted by the complainant are sufficient to establish negligence on the part of the companies.

Dismissing the arguments presented by the companies, the Consumer Commission held Swiggy and Burger King India jointly liable and imposed a total penalty of ₹72,000, comprising ₹50,000 for mental agony and distress, and ₹22,000 towards litigation costs.

Companies given 45 days to pay ₹ 72,000 penalty; 12% annual interest applicable on delay The consumer commission has directed Burger King India and Swiggy to pay the ₹72,000 penalty within 45 days, failing which the companies will have to pay 12% annual interest on the amount.

"The commission has given the companies 45 days to pay this amount. If the companies fail to make the payment within the stipulated timeframe, they will be required to pay the full amount along with 12 per cent of annual interest," Gupta said.