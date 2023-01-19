Gurugram man thrashes woman for honking during traffic jam

Gurugram man thrashes woman for honking during traffic jam1 min read . 07:42 PM IST
A man allegedly thrashed a woman over honking during a traffic jam in Gurugram, Haryana, according to the police. The incident happened on Wednesday morning at MDI chowk in Gurugram when the woman honked during a traffic jam.
In her complaint, the woman accused the man of slapping her multiple times for honking. She said the accused stopped his car in front of her vehicle near the MDI chowk, pulled her out and thrashed her.
The victim said the man also threatened to kill her.
The woman, in her complaint, said, “He also threatened to kill me and said that he will come to my home and beat me again." She works with a financial services company. The man fled after people started gathering at the spot.
The woman said she sustained injuries on her left eye and nose and was moved to a hospital.
The police have registered an FIR against an unknown man under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at sector 18 police station on Wednesday night.
Efforts are on to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage, SHO inspector Haresh Kumar said.
(With agency inputs)
