Gurugram Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for March 11, ahead of inauguration of Dwarka Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The traffic advisory mentions road blockages, closures and alternate routes.

The notice advises commuters travelling along this route to adhere to the traffic restrictions imposed and while planning their journey during the specified hours.

The notice, issued on March 9, in Hindi reads, “All of you are hereby informed that the inauguration program of Gurugram Dwarka Expressway by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's has been scheduled for March11, 2024."

The advisory mentions that there will be a rush of vehicles coming for the rally near Antriksh Chowk on Monday. The advisory urges commuters to avoid using Dwarka Clover Leaf route going towards IMT till 4 pm in the evening. The advisory suggests the use this rout only when necessary or in case of emergency.

Moreover, the advisory mentions that the road between Antriksh Chowk Road would be diverted whenever needed during the specified hours if the gathering in the rally exceeds manageable levels. But it will also be closed.

Additionally, movement of heavy vehicles on Dwarka Expressway will be prohibited from 5 pm onwards on March 10. Hence all heavy vehicle drivers should use KMP route only during this period.

Commuters participating in the rally

Apart from this, vehicles coming to the rally from Rewari, Narnaul, Dharuhera will move towards Antriksh Chowk rally venue via KMP via Rampura Chowk and Vatika Chowk. Meanwhile, those vehicles coming to the rally from Faridabad, Palwal, Sohna will head to Antriksh Chowk rally venue via Clover Leaf route and the vehicles coming to the rally from Pataudi side will move to Antriksh Chowk rally venue via Sati Chowk.

Commuters are advised to refer to the full traffic advisory for more information.

