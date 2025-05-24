Gurugram to be made polythene-free within 3 months under pilot project: Haryana Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh

Haryana's Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Friday said Gurugram will be made polythene-free in 3 months under pilot project. Officials from the Municipal Corporations of Manesar and Gurugram, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Urban Local Bodies Department, District Administration, Police Department, and Industries Department took part in the meeting chaired by Singh.

What is the pilot project about? The pilot project aims to completely eliminate single-use plastic from the city, where the use of polythene bags, plastic cups, plates, spoons, straws, etc. will be banned.

Singh directed officials that the campaign must not be merely symbolic, but should have effective ground-level implementation and long-term impact. While mentioning that the manufacturing and sale of polythene has been completely prohibited in Haryana since 2013, he said the concerned authorities must identify warehouses and manufacturing units involved in the illegal sale or production of such items and take strict action against them.

He stressed that all available resources must be utilised on priority to make the district free of polythene and single-use plastic and ordered that special awareness programmes should be organised in schools, colleges, markets, residential colonies, and industrial areas.

Singh further urged for the active involvement of NGOs, youth, and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and stated cloth bags, biodegradable packaging materials, and other eco-friendly alternatives should be encouraged. He added that while Gurugram is recognised as a smart and progressive city, it is now time to establish it as a model city in terms of environmental sustainability as well.

“I call upon all the members of this House to join hands and let’s deal with air pollution with unity. Let’s not drag politics into this matter. According to experts, if polythene is buried in the ground, it takes about 400 years to decompose. Therefore, we should avoid the use of polythene," HT quoted him as saying in March.

Last year in June, CM Nayab Singh Saini had inaugurated cloth bag vending machines as part of the polythene carry bag-free Gurugram campaign.

