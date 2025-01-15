Pannun murder plot in United States: India has recommended legal action against the former Indian spy, identified as ‘CC1’, for organising the plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States. The high-powered enquiry panel, set up by the Union government to probe the former spy's links with criminal gangs, recommended a legal action after the US alleged India link in a foiled plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on its soil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the home ministry statement did not name the former Indian spy against whom action has been initiated, ‘CC1’ has been identified as Vikash Yadav, a former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) officer, who, India maintains, was no longer an employee of the government.

Why did India panel say in its report? The committee submitted its report on activities of some organised criminal groups and terrorist organisations, which undermined the security interests of both India and the US. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a statement, said after a long investigation, the committee has recommended legal action against an individual, whose earlier criminal links and antecedents also came to notice during the enquiry.

"The committee has further recommended functional improvements in systems and procedures as also initiation of steps that could strengthen India's response capability, ensure systematic controls and coordinated action in dealing with matters like this."

Where is Vikash Yadav? The whereabouts of Vikash Yadav are unknown. The Washington Post, citing American officials, has reported that Vikash Yadav is in India.