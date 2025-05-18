‘Gussa nahin, lava tha’: Indian Army releases footage of Operation Sindoor's ‘planning and execution’ - Watch Video

The Indian Army released compelling new footage detailing the meticulous planning, rigorous training, and precise execution of Operation Sindoor, a decisive military campaign launched in response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives in Jammu and Kashmir.

The video, shared by the Indian Army’s Western Command on social media, vividly captures the intensity and professionalism of the operation. In the 54 second video the Indian Army can be heard emphasising that Operation Sindoor was driven not by anger or revenge, but by a firm resolve to deliver justice and teach a lasting lesson to terror perpetrators and their state sponsors.

The video begins with a music piece from singer Shankar Mahadevan's rendition of Shiv Tandav Stotram. The Shiv Tandav Stotram is a powerful and poetic hymn praising Shiva’s fierce cosmic dance and divine energy with rhythmic verses that evoke awe and devotion.

“It all began with the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The anger was like molten lava,” a soldier states, underscoring the Operation Sindoor’s deep motivation.

The narration stresses that every Pakistani post responsible for firing was decisively destroyed, reflecting Operation Sindoor’s thoroughness and precision.

Operation Sindoor commenced on the night of 7 May 2025, targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. This swift and calculated strike was India’s response to the Pahalgam massacre and subsequent cross-border shelling.

The operation involved coordinated air and ground assaults, utilising advanced weaponry such as BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Sukhoi-30 MKI jets, which ensured near-perfect accuracy in neutralising terrorist infrastructure without causing collateral damage.

The operation also included ground encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, where six terrorists were eliminated in two separate engagements, further showcasing the Indian Army’s operational reach and tactical prowess.

Despite Pakistan’s retaliatory drone and missile attacks, India’s robust integrated air defence system successfully intercepted these threats, maintaining strategic superiority.