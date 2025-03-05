A day after paan-masala spitting incident in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Speaker Satish Mahana has banned the consumption of gutka or paan-masala inside the Vidhan Sabha premises. Violating the ban would invite a fine of ₹1,000 on the offenders, according to the new rules.

In a statement, Satish Mahana said, “The consumption of pan-masala and gutka is hereby prohibited on Vidhan Sabha premises, with immediate effect.”

“If any individual consumes pan-masala and gutka on Vidhan Sabha premises, a fine of ₹1000 will be imposed on them and necessary action as per rule will be taken against them,” the UP Assembly Speaker said.

On Tuesday, March 4, a legislator was caught spitting paan-masala on the carpet of the UP Assembly carpet. The MLA was caught on the CCTV and identified. The Speaker however did not name the MLA to avoid public humiliation.

Addressing the members before the commencement of the House today, Speaker Mahana revealed that he personally cleaned the area after receiving information about the incident. He acknowledged having seen the MLA involved in the act through a video.

“There is a new perception of the UP Vidhan Sabha in the country. It is not just a Vidhan Sabha for its 403 members but for the 25 crore people of the state. A good image positively influences everyone, and similar is the case with negative images and untidiness,” he said.

Satish Mahana said, “This morning, I received information that in this hall of our Vidhan Sabha, some Member has spit after consuming pan masala. So, I came here and got it cleaned. I have seen the MLA in the video. But I do not want to humiliate any individual. So, I am not taking their name. I urge all Members that if they see anyone doing this, they should stop them...Keeping this Assembly clean is our responsibility...If the MLA in question comes and tells me that they have done this, it will be good; otherwise, I will call them.”