Guyana Takes Exxon to Court Over Misstated Value of Equipment
Guyana’s tax agency is taking Exxon Mobil Corp. to court after one of the company’s suppliers said it mistakenly inflated the value of oil-well equipment by 200 times to about $12 billion.
(Bloomberg) -- Guyana’s tax agency is taking Exxon Mobil Corp. to court after one of the company’s suppliers said it mistakenly inflated the value of oil-well equipment by 200 times to about $12 billion.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message