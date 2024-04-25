Gyanvapi judge complains of 'malicious calls, death threats from international numbers’: Report
Gyanvapi's additional sessions judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar raised a complaint with Uttar Pradesh police requesting for a probe into the deaths threats he has been receiving from international numbers.
Gyanvapi case judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who is currently stationed as additional sessions judge, informed the Uttar Pradesh police that he has been receiving "malicious calls and death threats from international numbers".
