Gyanvapi case judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who is currently stationed as additional sessions judge, informed the Uttar Pradesh police that he has been receiving "malicious calls and death threats from international numbers".

In 2022, the judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar heard the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case in Varanasi and had ordered for a videography survey of Gyanvapi complex. He recently raised a complaint with UP police requesting for a probe into the threats.

The additional sessions judge addressed a letter to Bareilly SSP Sushil Chandrabhan Ghule this week that stated he was receiving threatening calls from international numbers “which is deeply concerning", TOI reported.

After the Gyanvapi judgment, Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar had received a hand-written threat letter, after which nine police personnel were deployed. The Allahabad High Court had sanctioned Y-category security for the judge and his family after he raised similar concerns, which was later downgraded to X-category.

Considering the additional sessions judge's present security arrangement, two security personnel have been deployed to oversea the safety of his family. One of the aides noted that this security arrangement is inadequate citing lack of weapons in possession of the security personnel. Meanwhile, terrorists are armed with automatic guns and modern weaponry, TOI report stated.

Last year, a Popular Front of India (PFI) agent was arrested from the vicinity of Ravi Kumar Diwakar's residence in Lucknow. Following the incidence, a gunner was stationed by Shahjahanpur SSP Ashok Kumar Meena at the residence of Justice Diwakar's brother, Dinesh Kumar Diwakar, who is also an additional district judge. The security cover was later pulled out in the wake if Lok Sabha elections.

The Gyanvapi judge was recently transferred to Bareilly, had summoned senior cleric Tauqeer Raza to face trial for being the alleged mastermind in the Bareilly riots case of 2018. He had initiated suo motu cognizance in the case.

