Gyanvapi mosque report submitted in Varanasi court by Archaeological Survey of India
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday submitted a sealed report on the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi district court. This is the sixth time the Varanasi court has extended the Gyanvapi mosque report submission date. The district court had earlier given one more week to the archaeological body to submit a scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The next hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque has been scheduled for December 21.