Gyanvapi mosque report submitted in Varanasi court by Archaeological Survey of India
Gyanvapi mosque report submitted in Varanasi court by Archaeological Survey of India

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has submitted the Gyanvapi mosque report in Varanasi district court

The ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi has been submitted (HT_PRINT)Premium
The ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi has been submitted (HT_PRINT)

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday submitted a sealed report on the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi district court. This is the sixth time the Varanasi court has extended the Gyanvapi mosque report submission date. The district court had earlier given one more week to the archaeological body to submit a scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The next hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque has been scheduled for December 21.

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu petitioners, said, "The report in sealed cover was placed before the court by the ASI's standing counsel Amit Srivastava."

After the Gyanvapi mosque survey report was submitted, Rahul Mishra, ASI Additional Standing Counsel, said the Varanasi court will pronounce its order on December 21. “The court heard all sides. On December 21, the court will give a comprehensive order," he said.

The Hindu side has alleged that the ASI has violated the Supreme Court order by submitting the Gyanvapi mosque report in a sealed cover. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi survey case, said, “The report cannot be filed in a sealed cover, the ASI has violated the Supreme Court order. We've filed our petition before the court that the copy of the ASI report should be made available in the public domain and this issue will be raised during the hearing on December 21."

Also Read | Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Allahabad HC allows Gyanvapi-like survey of Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura

“We have moved an application before the district court that we must be supplied a copy of the report, and there cannot be a gag order on the media that you cannot talk about this report. You cannot publish about this report…and if the district district court does not pass an order, which is in consonance with the law, we'll file an appeal before the Supreme Court," he said.

The ASI had started a survey within the barricaded region of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, excluding its sealed section – the 'wuzukhana' area, on August 4 after the court directions aimed to ascertain whether the 17th-century mosque was allegedly built upon a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

Published: 18 Dec 2023, 02:50 PM IST
