H-1B fee hike: How it will affect Indians, companies and remittances—in charts
Indians are major beneficiaries of H-1B visas issued by the US government, making up about 70% of the total, and Indian IT companies such as TCS and Infosys are major sponsors of this visa.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that requires companies to pay $100,000 annually for every foreign worker brought under the H-1B visa, marking a 100-fold increase. This could deal a severe blow to aspirational Indians and companies that rely on Indian workers in the US.