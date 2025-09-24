America isn't the only Western nation shutting its doors to skilled Indians
The $100,000 H-1B visa fee reflects broader anti-immigration sentiment brewing across several Western countries to which Indians have traditionally flocked for work and emigration.
The Donald Trump administration raised the fee for new H-1B visa applications from $1,000 to $100,000 last week, employing the classic shock-and-awe approach. A subsequent clarification that this would be a one-time fee and not an annual one allayed some concerns.