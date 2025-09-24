America isn't the only Western nation shutting its doors to skilled Indians

Income impact

Indians, especially highly skilled and highly educated ones, have an incentive to move abroad. According to a report by the World Bank titled ‘Migrants, Refugees and Societies’, Indians who migrate abroad often see their incomes more than double, earning salaries that would take them more than 20 years to attain in India. While the standard of living and expenses are higher, the savings they send to India through remittances offer a huge advantage. A Mint analysis shows the incomes of Indian-origin workers abroad can be 1.5 to 2 times higher than those of Indians working in India.