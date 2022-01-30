The registrations for the most-sought after H-1B visa would start on 1 March and remain open till 18 March 2022. “The initial registration period for the fiscal year 2023 H-1B cap will run from 12 pm ET on March 1 to 12 pm ET on Mar. 18. Prospective petitioners & representatives will be able to complete & submit their registrations using our online registration system," the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on Twitter.

"USCIS will assign a confirmation number to each registration submitted for the FY 2023 H-1B cap. This number is used solely to track registrations; you cannot use this number to track your case status in Case Status Online," USCIS said in a press release.

"Prospective H-1B cap-subject petitioners or their representatives are required to use a myUSCIS online account to register each beneficiary electronically for the selection process and pay the associated $10 H-1B registration fee for each registration submitted on behalf of each beneficiary. Prospective petitioners submitting their own registrations (U.S. employers and U.S. agents, collectively known as "registrants") will use a "registrant" account. Registrants will be able to create new accounts beginning at noon Eastern on Feb. 21," it said.

“If we receive enough registrations by March 18, we will randomly select registrations and send selection notifications via users’ myUSCIS online accounts. We intend to notify account holders by March 31," the release further said.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

