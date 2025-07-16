H1N1 case reported in Kerala's Kollam school, says report; check symptoms and precautions

A Class IX student from a school in Kerala's Kollam has tested positive for H1N1 fever (swine flu), health officials confirmed to The Hindu. According to officials, three other students from the same class are showing symptoms of the illness and are currently undergoing treatment. Their test results are awaited.

Advertisement

The students reportedly developed fever on July 13, following which medical tests were conducted. In response to the suspected outbreak, health authorities have decided to screen more students from the school.

Also Read | AIIMS says no link between covid jabs and sudden deaths among young adults

H1N1 is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the influenza A virus. Health experts advise that anyone showing symptoms such as cold, fever, runny nose, throat infection, breathing difficulties, or vomiting should seek immediate medical attention.

Read | Govt plans to to open new quarantine centres at four international entry points

Symptoms of H1N1 (swine flu) viruses Dr. Sanjeev Kapoor, Program Clinical Director-Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad, says that H1N1 (swine flu) virus may affect people of all age groups: elderly, adults, adolescents and even kids.

Advertisement

High-grade fever

Chills

Cough

Sore throat

Body or muscle aches

headache

Fatigue

Runny nose

Conjunctivitis

Difficulty breathing. H1N1 (swine flu) viruses: Prevention People are advised to take some precautionary measures like covering their mouth and nose with a tissue while coughing or sneezing,

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, Stay indoors if you are not feeling well and refrain from touching your eyes, mouth or nose.

Is there any particular group the virus has affected? Kids and elderly people ( extremes of age), immunocompromised patients, or people with any type of systematic diseases, e.g. diabetes, renal or chronic lung diseases, are at high risk for serious complications, said Dr Sanjeev Kapoor.