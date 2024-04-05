En masse deaths of a penguin species was reported on the remote southern continent of Antarctica. The Federation University Australia said in a statement that a scientific expedition last month revealed that over 532 Adelie penguins died in Antarctica, and suggested thousands more could have died.

The Australian University suggested that the field tests of these birds were inconclusive. However, the researchers suspect the deadly H5N1 bird flu virus to be the cause of en masse deaths of the penguins.

Following this mass mortality event, samples were shipped off to labs for testing. Researchers hope to come to a conclusion on the deaths in the coming months. Scientists are of the belief that H5N1 influenza could decimate threatened species of penguins and other animals.

H5N1 influenza cases

H5N1 influenza cases were first reported in South America in 2022, and have spread aggressively among wildlife species. The disease subsequently made its way to Antarctica. The remote southern continent reported the first case of H5N1 in February, Reuters reported.

Meagan Dewar, a wildlife biologist with Federation University who was a part of the latest expedition said, "This has the potential to have a massive impact on wildlife that is already being impacted by things like climate change and other environmental stresses," the Reuters report said.

The wildlife biologist said the frozen carcasses of Adelie penguins were found covered in snow on Heroina Island in sub-zero temperatures. The expedition team was unable to count the carcasses of Adelie penguins, but estimated that several thousand had died in the preceding weeks or months.

Every year, around 2,80,000 Adelie penguins breed on Heroina Island. “Having finished breeding, the live penguins had already moved on by the time the expedition arrived," Reuters quoted Meagan Dewar as saying.

What Scientists' research says?

The expedition revealed the presence of H5 strain bird flu on the Antarctic peninsula and three nearby islands. The strain was found in skua seabirds that feed on penguin eggs and chicks.

As per the British Antarctic Survey, around 20 million pairs of penguins breed in the Antarctic each year.

