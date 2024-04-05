H5N1 bird flu behind hundreds of dead penguins in Antarctica? Here's what Scientists' research says
En masse deaths of a penguin species was reported on the remote southern continent of Antarctica. The Federation University Australia said in a statement that a scientific expedition last month revealed that over 532 Adelie penguins died in Antarctica, and suggested thousands more could have died.