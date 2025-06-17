Haj Qassem: Named after General Soleimani, killed on Trump’s orders, this ballistic missile can evade Iron Dome

As tensions with Israel enter Day 5 with multiple reports of missile and drone attacks, Iran has claimed to have used the ‘Haj Qassem’ missile on Israel, killing at least 10 and wounding nearly 200. Named after former General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated in 2020 US strikes on orders of Donald Trump, the ‘Haj Qassem’ missile is designed to dodge Israel's Iron Dome air defense system, according to the reports.

The ‘Haj Qassem’ ballistic missile can also evade United States military’s Terminal High Altitude Defence (THAAD).

Former commander of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds forces Qassem Soleimani was killed in US strikes in 2020 on the orders of Donald Trump who the 45th President back then, triggering a wave of regional tensions and emotions as millions came out to attend his funeral and to protest against Soleimani's assassination.

Qassem Soleimani, viewed as a key adversary by the US, played a central role in the defeat of the Islamic State in both Iraq and Syria.

WHAT CAN HAJ QASSEM DO? Iranian Fars news agency earlier claimed that Israel was hit by Haj Qassem guided ballistic missile which was loaded with maneuverable warhead. Dismissing the claims, an Israeli military official told The Times of Israel that Iran’s missiles are “not something we don’t know how to intercept.”

Iran’s Tansim news agency reported in early May that the new ballistic missile was equipped with an “advanced navigation system that allows it to hit targets precisely and counter electronic warfare.”

The Iranian regime has also reportedly claimed that it can evade Israel's Iron Dome air defense system. The ‘Iron Dome’ is ground-to-air short-range air defence system which intercepts incoming missiles, rockets and even Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and destroys them mid-air.

The system, which has been standing guard since 2011, has been deployed across Israel for times like these. The defence system has a range of 70 kilometres.

Iran's missile has a range of 1,200-1,400 kilometers, as per ISNA.

According to the reports, the Haj Qassem missile has a maneuverable reentry vehicle (MaRV) and advanced guidance systems that use optical, infrared, and inertial navigation.

Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh had earlier said that the ballistic missile one of the abilities of the system is that it can identify a specific target among many.

It can also intercept and destroy short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

Israel has refuted the reports that Iran used maneuverable missiles at Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, Israel says its sweeping assault on Iran’s top military leaders, nuclear scientists, uranium enrichment sites and ballistic missile program is necessary to prevent its longtime adversary from getting any closer to building an atomic weapon. The strikes have killed at least 250 people since Friday.

Iran has retaliated by launching more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel. So far, 24 people have been killed in Israel and more than 500 wounded.

