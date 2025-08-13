Hajj 2026 selection list OUT: How to check Qurrah result; make advance payment, flight details, more

Hajj 2026: The Hajj Committee of India held the ‘Qurrah’ or ‘Qurandazi’, or the drawing of lots, to announce the name of the candidates who have been selected for the annual pilgrimage for next year.

Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca undertaken by Muslims across the globe, is expected to take place between May 24 and 29, 2026.

How to check Qurrah result – The Hajj Committee of India, on Wednesday, August 13, released the Qurrah draw results on the committee's official website— hajcommittee.gov.in.

– Candidates who had applied for the pilgrimage can check the status and Qurrah result by using their cover number.

– The procedure was also broadcast live on hajcommittee.gov.in and took place at the Hajj Committee's Committee Room at Hajj House in Mumbai.

– Earlier, the Hajj committee had also mentioned that applicants will also be notified through SMS.

Details required to check Qurrah result Applicants who had submitted their applications for Hajj 2026 by August 7, can check the Qurrah results using their cover number.

What's next after Hajj selection? – All the pilgrims who have been shortlisted for Hajj 2025, are required to pay an advance of ₹1,52,300 by August 20.

– Hajj 2026 will have 18 departure points across India, including:

Delhi,

Mumbai,

Kolkata,

Bengaluru,

Tier-2 cities (except Bhopal, Vijayawada, and Aurangabad) – Flight schedules for the pilgrimage — including departure and return timings — will be announced later.

What if you fail to pay advance fee? In case any shortlisted pilgrim is unable to pay the advance amount, his/her application for Hajj 2026 will be cancelled.

Hajj 2026 dates As per multiple reports, next year, Hajj is expected to take place between May 24 and 29, 2026.

Short duration Hajj package – On Sunday, the Hajj Committee of India announced a Short Duration Hajj Package for working professionals.