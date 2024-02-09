Haldwani News Live Updates: Four people died and over 100 police personnel were injured after violence erupted in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area on Thursday during an anti-encroachment drive. "Four people died in the violence-hit Banbhoolpura and more than 100 policemen were injured," said State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman. Following the unrest, the district administration suspended internet services and ordered the closure of all schools and colleges. "Internet services suspended after violence in Banbhoolpura of Haldwani in which so far 4 people have died and more than 100 policemen were injured. The administration has also ordered the closure of all schools and colleges," Nainital District Administration. Uttarakhand government has put a high alert in the state as a precaution after the violence. Earlier, four companies of paramilitary forces were rushed to Haldwani in Nainital district after violence erupted on Thursday in Banbhoolpura during an anti-encroachment drive.
Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena said the madrasa and the mosque stood on an illegally encroached government land and the demolitions were carried out in the heavy presence of police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel in compliance with a court order. Angry residents, including women, in large numbers descended on the streets to protest the action as the demolition of the two structures began. They were seen breaking barricades and arguing with the police personnel engaged in the demolition exercise.
Catch all LIVE Updates on Haldwani News here
Haldwani News Live: Haldwani violence claims two lives, three critical
Two persons were killed and three critically injured in the violence that broke out over the demolition of an illegally-built madrasa and a place for offering namaz inside its premises in the town where curfew has been imposed and shoot-at-sight orders issued. Nainital District Magistrate (DM) Vandana Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena, who held a joint press conference here on Friday, confirmed the two deaths in the violence that broke out on Thursday.
Meena said the police had to use force in self-defence
Haldwani News Live: ‘It was not an isolated activity and wasn’t targeted towards one asset’ Nanital DM
“It was not an isolated activity and wasn’t targeted towards one asset. A drive has been going on to save the government assets for a very long time in Haldwani. This property is vacant and has two structures nowhere registered as religious structures," says Nainital DM Vandana Singh during a press conference on Haldwani violence.
Haldwani News Live: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Haldwani violence incident, says ‘No one has the right to take the law in his hands…’
On Haldwani violence, Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "No one has the right to take the law in his hands. Be it religious circumstances or any other reason. Uttarakhand government is able, and if anyone takes the law into their hands they will handle it perfectly."
Haldwani News Live: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya call issue ‘worrisome’
On Haldwani violence, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "This issue is worrisome but the state government and local administration will handle the situation... A large number of illegal encroachments have been made in UP, Uttarakhand and other states, which are also legally vacated..."
Haldwani News Live: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs high-level meeting
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami chairs a high-level meeting with officials to review the current situation in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani. He has ordered to take strict action against the rioters and miscreants involved in the violence that took place.
Haldwani News Live: 'Efforts were made (by the mob) to terrorize the area': Nainital DM
Haldwani News Live: DM Nainital, Vandana Singh says, "Maximum force was used for the protest of the police station...As soon as they (the mob) were dispersed from the police station, they headed to the Gandhi Nagar area...People from all communities and religions stay there...Efforts were made (by the mob) to terrorize the area...Our priority was to protect the police station and then ensure that no loss of life or property occurred in Gandhi Nagar...Our efforts were directed to protect the main city of Haldwani..."
Haldwani News Live: Nainital DM shares details on Haldwani violence, says ‘First pelted police station with stones and then…’ Watch
Haldwani News Live: ‘Accused will be identified and strict action will be taken’, says Nainital DM
Haldwani News Live: While addressing a press conference, DM Nainital, Vandana Singh said, "The police station has been completely damaged by the mob...This is an unfortunate incident. The accused will be identified and strict action will be taken. This (incident) was not communal. I request everybody to not make it communal or sensitive. Any particular community did not retaliate...This was an effort to challenge the state machinery, state govt and the law and order situation...A briefing will be done again in the evening..."
Haldwani News Live: ‘Property not registered as religious structure’ says DM
Haldwani News Live: DM Nainital, Vandana Singh said, "...It is an empty property that has two structures, which is not registered as religious structure or has been given any such recognition. Some call the structure a Madrasa..."
Haldwani News Live: 'Action taken against encroachment in Haldwani after HC's order': DM
Haldwani News Live: DM Nainital, Vandana Singh said, "...After the HC's order action has been taken against encroachment at various places in Haldwani...Everyone was given notice and time for hearing...Some did approach the HC some were given time while some were not given time. Where time was not given demolition drive was conducted by PWD & Municipal Corporation. This was not an isolated activity and was not targeted to a particular asset..."
Haldwani News Live: ‘Demolition drive started peacefully…force was deployed for prevention’: DM
Haldwani News Live: DM Nainital, Vandana Singh said, “The demolition drive started peacefully, the force was deployed for prevention...Stones were pelted on our Municipal Corporation's team...It was planned that the day the demolition drive will be conducted the forces would be attacked...The first mob with stones were dispersed & the second mob that came in had petrol bombs. This was unprovoked and our team did not use any force..."
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!