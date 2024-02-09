Haldwani news: 4 dead, over 100 injured; paramilitary forces sent, entire state on high-alert; 10 key points to know
Communal tensions and violence erupted in Haldwani, Uttarakhand after a madrasa was demolished. Paramilitary forces were deployed to the area to control the situation.
Clashes erupted in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa and an adjoining mosque. Amid the communal tensions and violence, four companies of paramilitary forces have been rushed to Haldwani during an anti-encroachment drive. A shoot-at-sight order has been issued against the rioters. Internet has also been suspended adding that schools, and colleges too are shut today. The Uttarakhand government has issued high alert in the entire state after the violence in Banbhoolpura of Haldwani.