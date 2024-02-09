Clashes erupted in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa and an adjoining mosque. Amid the communal tensions and violence, four companies of paramilitary forces have been rushed to Haldwani during an anti-encroachment drive. A shoot-at-sight order has been issued against the rioters. Internet has also been suspended adding that schools, and colleges too are shut today. The Uttarakhand government has issued high alert in the entire state after the violence in Banbhoolpura of Haldwani. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 key points you need to know about Haldwani violence 1. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has called a high-level meeting in the Haldwani case. The Chief Minister reviewed the situation along with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police. He appealed to the people to maintain peace and gave instructions to deal strictly with the anarchist elements.

2. Four people died in the violence-hit Banbhoolpura while more than 100 policemen were injured, State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman said as reported by news agency ANI.

Haldwani, Feb 08 (ANI): An injured police personnel receives medical attention at a hospital after violence broke out following an anti-encroachment drive at Banbhoolpura in Haldwani on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

3. Four companies of paramilitary forces were rushed to Haldwani, according to the Uttarakhand Police, two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) from Udham Singh Nagar also reached Haldwani. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Inspector General Nilesh Anand Bharne, the spokesperson for Police Headquarters, said, "Four companies of paramilitary personnel have been sent to the violence-hit area of Haldwani. Two companies of PAC from Udham Singh Nagar have already reached Haldwani."

4. Nainital District Administration ordered internet services suspension. The administration has also ordered the closure of all schools and colleges.

Haldwani: Vehicles set on fire by miscreants after officials demolished a madrasa, in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)

5. Speaking to reporters, DM (Nainital) Vandana Singh said, "The primary goal of the authorities is to establish peace in the area. Para-military forces, along with other arrangements, are being deployed to prevent property damage and avoid any casualties."

6. A curfew has been enforced in Banbhoolpura on the orders of the District Magistrate and a shoot-at-sight order has also been issued against 'rioters'.

7. A curfew was imposed on Thursday after local residents set vehicles and a police station on fire and hurled stones over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa and an adjoining mosque.

Haldwani: Vehicles set on fire by miscreants over the demolition of an 'illegally built' madrasa at Banbhoolpura area, in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)

8. Most of the people hospitalised after the violence at Malik ka Bagicha in the city's Banbhoolpura area were police personnel. The remaining were municipal workers involved in the demolition of the local madrasa and a mosque in its complex, officials said as reported by PTI.

9. Speaking on the violence, Uttarakhand minister Ganesh Joshi, said, "The incident that took place today in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area is unfortunate. All signs point towards it being an organised conspiracy. CM Dhami government is closely monitoring the situation."

10. Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Meena said the madrasa and the mosque stood on an illegally encroached government land and the demolitions were carried out in the heavy presence of police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel in compliance with a court order. Angry residents, including women, in large numbers descended on the streets to protest the action as the demolition of the two structures began. They were seen breaking barricades and arguing with the police personnel engaged in the demolition exercise. As a bulldozer razed the madrasa and the mosque, mobs hurled stones at the police personnel, municipal corporation workers and journalists.

(With agency inputs)

