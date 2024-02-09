The district magistrate of Nainital Vandana Singh on 9 February held a press conference to share about the violence in Haldwani following an anti-encroachment drive. The DM said the decision to continue the demolition drive was done because there was no stay on the assets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A legal process to remove the encroachment is being carried out at various places and so it was done here too...Our teams and resources moved and nobody was provoked or harmed...No actions were taken (by Police and administration) to cause harm to life and property...The demolition drive began peacefully...Despite the entire process being carried out properly, a large mob, within half an hour attacked our municipal cooperation team…"

"...According to official information till now, two people have died," she said. However earlier, State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman said that four people had died in the violence-hit Banbhoolpura while more than 100 policemen were injured, as reported by news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Calling the incident unfortunate, Singh added that accused will be identified and strict action will be taken. "The police station has been completely damaged by the mob...This is an unfortunate incident. The accused will be identified and strict action will be taken. This (incident) was not communal. I request everybody to not make it communal or sensitive. Any particular community did not retaliate...This was an effort to challenge the state machinery, state govt and the law and order situation...A briefing will be done again in the evening..."

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!