Half a loaf, at best, from the climate talks

Poor countries were less impressed. They say that the amounts they need are much greater than those under discussion and that the degree to which the new money will encourage other investment is greatly overstated. Chandni Raina, the Indian negotiator, railed at the final plenary against both the manner in which the text on finance had been pushed through—against India’s strenuous objections—and the “paltry sum" it contained. Some bristled at the idea that contributions from countries like China could count towards the total, which they see as an attempt by the richest countries to wriggle off the hook. In the end, though, the agreement on the table was better than none at all, and nothing better seems in prospect over the years ahead.