Half of College Grads Are Working Jobs That Don’t Use Their Degrees
Vanessa Fuhrmans , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 22 Feb 2024, 01:04 PM IST
SummaryChoice of major, internships and getting the right first job after graduation are critical to career paths, new data show.
Roughly half of college graduates end up in jobs where their degrees aren’t needed, and that underemployment has lasting implications for workers’ earnings and career paths.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less