Half of US job switchers beat inflation with wage bump in 2022
The tight US labor market during the last couple of years benefited the bold.
Almost half of the workers who changed jobs were rewarded with a pay raise that exceeded the rate of inflation, meaning that their real hourly wage was going up, according to a blog post by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. The figure was 49% for job-switchers in 2022, while only 42% of people who stayed in their job managed to stay ahead of inflation.
