Halle Bailey's chipped tooth, bite marks narrate harrowing ordeal; accuses DDG of abuse: ‘Pulled hair, slammed face’

The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey was granted a temporary order of protection after she complained that her ex-boyfriend Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, who is popularly known as DDG, physically assaulted her.

In her complaint, the 25-year-old actress said, “Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse,” AP reported citing California Judicial Council documents.

According to Halle Bailey, there have been “multiple acts of physical violence," throughout their relationship. The couple were in a relationship since 2022 until their breakup in October 2024. Describing several violent incidents, alleging that DDG physically attacked her and threatened her safety, Halle Bailey said that the first incident of abuse took place in January after their breakup.

As per Chloe x Halle singer's narrative recorded in Judicial Council documents, DDG became violent when she tried to discuss a visitation schedule of their 1-year-old son, Halo. The incident happened four months ago when DDG visited Halle Bailey's residence to pick up their son and got involved in an altercation.

Detailing the happenings of the day, Bailey said, “We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain,” in the filings. As a testimony to her claims, Bailey attached photos of her chipped tooth and bruises caused by teeth marks on her arms.

The court documents mention another incident from March this year and accused DDG of entering her home without permission. She further revealed that her ex-boyfriend sent a photo of her bed in a text message with a threatening statement.