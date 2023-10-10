Hamas Attacks Are the Beginning of the End for Netanyahu
His strong suit was security. He ended up presiding over a disastrous failure.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a confident address to the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 22. The skeptics were wrong, he said; Israel reached the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco without a peace agreement with the Palestinians. These accords herald “the dawn of a new age of peace" in the Middle East, which will be capped by an accord between Israel and Saudi Arabia. When this happens—Mr. Netanyahu said “when," not “if"—the Palestinians will be “more likely to abandon the fantasy of destroying Israel and finally embrace a path of genuine peace with it."