Hamas insists on full end to Gaza conflict in reply to US ceasefire proposal

Hamas said on Saturday that it has responded to the United States ceasefire proposal for Gaza while seeking amendments which included release 10 living hostages and 18 bodies in return for a number of Palestinian prisoners. In its amendment to the ceasefire proposal, according to the reports, Hamas has demanded Israel's complete withdrawal from Gaza strip as it reiterated its call to end the war.

Advertisement

The Hamas statement added, “This proposal aims to achieve a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and ensure the flow of aid to our people and our families in the Gaza Strip.”

It said its response came “after conducting a round of national consultations”.

Palestinians in Gaza are facing severe hunger, as Israel has largely blocked humanitarian aid since March, allowing only a limited amount to enter last week. Also Read | 600 days of Israel-Gaza war: Netanyahu claims Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar is dead—But Israel’s army isn’t so sure

A senior Hamas official told AP that “there some notes and amendments to some points, especially on the US guarantees, the timing of hostage release, the delivery of aid and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.”

Advertisement

While there has been no response from PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli media said earlier this week that he told the families of Israeli hostages that Tel Aviv had accepted the deal presented by President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Israel has constantly insisted that Hamas disarm completely, be dismantled as a military and governing force and return all 58 hostages still held in Gaza before it will agree to end the war. The militant group has rejected the demand to give up its weapons and says Israel must pull its troops out of Gaza and commit to ending the war.

Israel launched its campaign in Gaza in response to the Hamas attack in its south on October 7, 2023, that killed some 1,200 people and saw 251 Israelis taken hostage into Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Advertisement

The subsequent Israeli military campaign has killed more than 54,000 Palestinians, Gaza health officials say, and has left the enclave in ruins.