Hamas Releases Two More Hostages in Less Chaotic Handover
Anat Peled ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 01 Feb 2025, 01:59 PM IST
SummaryCrowds in Gaza were more controlled after an unruly transfer earlier in the week drew an outcry. Israeli-American Keith Siegel is expected to be released later.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Hamas militants stood guard Saturday ahead of a hostage handover in Khan Younis, Gaza.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less