Hamas Releases Two More Hostages in Less Chaotic Handover

Hamas released two more Israeli hostages in a relatively subdued procession Saturday, after a chaotic handover earlier in the week sparked an outcry that threatened to snarl the Gaza cease-fire deal.

The militant group freed Yarden Bibas, 35, whose wife and children remain hostages in Gaza, and Ofer Kalderon, 54, an Israeli-French citizen whose two children were also kidnapped but released in November 2023.

The third hostage Hamas said it would free Saturday is 65-year-old Israeli-American Keith Siegel, who was kidnapped from his home on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched the attacks on Israel that sparked the 15-month war in Gaza. Siegel was taken with his wife Aviva Siegel, who was released in the previous cease-fire deal in late 2023. He is expected to be released later Saturday morning.

Bibas and Kalderon were released first, in the city of Khan Younis, where Hamas choreographed an elaborate transfer Thursday that saw large, surging mobs that Israel said endangered the lives of the hostages. Israel delayed the release of Palestinian prisoners under the exchange deal as it sought assurances the scenes wouldn’t be repeated.

This time, the crowds appeared to be smaller and more controlled. The two men were led one by one to a stage where they waved and then were taken to the Red Cross before meeting Israeli forces and reaching Israel.

As part of the agreement, the Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt is expected to open Saturday after being closed for many months to allow injured Palestinians to leave for treatment. No Hamas fighters who took part in the Oct. 7 attacks will be allowed to exit.

The release of Yarden Bibas in this round draws attention to his wife, Shiri Bibas, and their two children, Ariel and Kfir, who were four years and nine months old, respectively, when taken hostage.

The family became a symbol of the Oct. 7 attack, and videos of Shiri and her two redheaded children being taken were some of the first to be widely seen. Hamas said in November 2023 that they were killed in an Israeli bombing. The Israeli military said it investigated the claim but hasn’t confirmed their deaths. The Israeli military’s chief spokesman, Daniel Hagari, said last Saturday that Israel was “extremely concerned" about the three hostages’ welfare.

Siegel’s wife, Aviva, was released in the brief November 2023 cease-fire without her husband. Since then, she has been waiting for his release. Keith Siegel, who was born in North Carolina, immigrated to Israel in his early 20s with his brother.

He was last seen in a video released by Hamas in April 2024 in which he broke down in tears as he spoke, describing how he found the protests calling for his release in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem encouraging.

Siegel’s release would leave two additional living American hostages in Gaza. One is a male civilian and the other is an Israeli soldier. The bodies of four dead American hostages are also still in Gaza.

Before Saturday’s releases, 79 hostages taken in the attack remained in Gaza, most Israelis. They include more than 30 who Israel has concluded are dead, though Israeli and U.S. officials privately believe the number of dead is much higher. Three additional hostages, taken before the Hamas-led attacks, bring the total to 82.

Kalderon was last seen alive by hostages freed in November 2023. His two children, Sahar and Erez, who were freed then, have campaigned for his return.

The initial stage of the multiphase cease-fire deal involves a total of 33 hostages to be released over six weeks. As part of the agreement, Israel is expected to release more Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, including some serving life sentences.

Jockeying between Israel and Hamas over hostage releases in recent days has illustrated the fragility of a deal only in its second week and which mediators hope can become the basis of a permanent end to the fighting in Gaza. Hamas has attempted to use the hostage releases as a way to project strength after Israel’s military campaign culled its leadership and fighters.

The deal calls for female hostages—civilians and soldiers—to be released first, followed by elderly and wounded men and then the bodies of the dead. The deal came into effect on Jan. 19, but the militant group last weekend failed to release a female civilian Israel thought would be freed, contravening the expected protocol of hostage releases, mediators said.

Israel, as a result, delayed allowing Palestinians to cross an Israeli-controlled corridor into the Gaza Strip’s north until Hamas freed the woman, Arbel Yehoud. The sides eventually agreed to add an extra hostage exchange on Thursday to smooth over the tension, but Israel briefly suspended the release of Palestinian prisoners that day after Palestinian crowds mobbed two of the three Israeli hostages during their release.

Mediators scrambled to resolve the issue. The Israeli prime minister’s office said it had received assurances from the intermediaries over the safe exit of the hostages due to be released next and allowed the Palestinian prisoners to be released.

Earlier this week, Hamas handed Israel a list detailing which of the 33 hostages in the first phase of the deal remain alive. Israel has said that the majority are alive. In addition to the three Israeli hostages freed Thursday, Hamas released five Thai nationals who were also taken in the Oct. 7 attacks.

Israel and Hamas have agreed that on day 16 of the cease-fire, which is Monday, they will start negotiating a permanent end to the war and the release of all remaining living hostages. Some far-right Israeli lawmakers have threatened to quit the government if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes through with that phase of the deal, risking the collapse of his coalition.

The war has proved to be the deadliest ever round of violence between Israelis and Palestinians. More than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Palestinian health authorities, who don’t say how many were combatants. The Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel left around 1,200 people dead and some 250 taken hostage.

Carrie Keller-Lynn contributed to this article.

