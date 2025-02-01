Hamas Releases Two More Hostages in Less Chaotic Handover

The family became a symbol of the Oct. 7 attack, and videos of Shiri and her two redheaded children being taken were some of the first to be widely seen. Hamas said in November 2023 that they were killed in an Israeli bombing. The Israeli military said it investigated the claim but hasn’t confirmed their deaths. The Israeli military’s chief spokesman, Daniel Hagari, said last Saturday that Israel was “extremely concerned" about the three hostages’ welfare.