Hamas Supporters Probably Aren’t Fit to Practice Law
Don’t denounce student radicals’ ‘values.’ See if there’s any substance behind their positions.
Dozens of law firms have signed an open letter to law-school deans warning that “anti-Semitic activities would not be tolerated at any of our firms." Earlier, Davis Polk & Wardwell had said it was reconsidering job offers to three Ivy League students who held leadership positions with organizations that signed letters supporting Hamas’s assault on Israel, and Winston & Strawn withdrew an offer to a New York University student who called the atrocities “necessary."